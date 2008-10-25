Iceland Update!

Oh, the indignity. First the UK freezes Icelanders’ assets under some terrorist rule and then the country goes begging the IMF for money—it’s getting $2.1 billion—making it the first Western country to do so since 1976.



BBC: Thousands of Icelanders are sending a message to Gordon Brown that they are not terrorists after the UK used terror laws to freeze their assets.

But, I mean, really, would terrorists let their country be the host to some many fratty bachelor parties?

An online petition was launched this week following the UK government’s attempt to protect British savings in Iceland’s failed Landsbanki.

The petition has been signed by about 40,000 people and shows Icelanders with signs saying they are not terrorists.

The Treasury said Iceland was in no way considered to be a terrorist regime.

…Signatories to the petition have uploaded wry photographs of themselves in an attempt to show the absurdity of categorising an Icelandic bank as a terrorist organisation.

The photographs show ordinary Icelanders – including a fisherman, a baby and a man in a Father Christmas costume – holding up hand-written signs stating: “Mr, Brown, we are not terrorists.”

Then they have to get on their knees. In the ice.

BBC: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a “tentative” agreement to give aid to Iceland worth about $2.1bn (£1.3bn; 1.58bn euros).

It is the first Western country to have approached the IMF for aid since 1976.

Iceland said it should have immediate access to $833m if the “comprehensive stabilisation programme” is approved.

Its financial system is close to collapse after the country was forced to take over three of its biggest, debt-laden banks this month.

The Nordic nation’s troubles have had severe repercussions elsewhere in Europe. In the UK, individual savers and local councils have been unable to access funds deposited in Icelandic banks.

The IMF said the tentative agreement aimed to “restore confidence” in the nation’s banking system, but warned that the country’s economy could contract by as much as 10% next year.

