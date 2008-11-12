Iceland Still Waiting For Its Money

Iceland still doesn’t have any bailout cash and it appears as though its going to have wait a bit longer:



WSJ: As Iceland continued to await an international bailout package, a Finnish finance-ministry official said Iceland will need to provide more details before Nordic governments can support it.

Iceland, whose economy has been ravaged by the financial crisis, has requested a $2.1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help it restore financial stability. It is looking for about $4 billion on top of that to back up its effort.

The IMF also is waiting for Iceland to provide further information before it votes on the $2.1 billion loan request, a spokesman for the fund said.

