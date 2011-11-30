Iceland recognises Palestinian Authority As Independent Country

Photo: AP

The Icelandic parliament has accepted a proposal to recognise the Palestinian Authority as an independent country, according to MBL.Bloomberg reports that the recognition is based on pre-1967 war borders, sees the Palestine Liberation organisation (PLO) as the legitimate authority and “also reiterates the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes in accordance to the repeated resolutions of the United Nations.”



Iceland has become the first Western European country to recognise the Palestinian state, with Europe generally not recognising the country with some notable exceptions such as Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. 127 members of the United Nations have recognised the Palestinian Authority as an independent country.

