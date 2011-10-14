Scientists Fear Another Icelandic Ash Cloud

Scientists in Iceland fear that small earthquakes they are detecting indicates that a volcano eruption is imminent, reports The Guardian.



The culprit this time, however, is unlikely to be Eyjafjallajokull, the volcano that caused trans-Atlantic traffic chaos last year and ultimately cost the airline industry $2 billion.

Unfortunately, this volcano is much bigger. Volcano Katla last erupted in 1918, spewing ash for a month and blocking out the sun. Crops and livestock died. Now a new eruption is way overdue, and recent magnitude -4 earthquake indicates it’s on its way.

Of course, there’s been a few other scares since summer 201, and Icelandic media is downplaying the earthquakes.

