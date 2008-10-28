Iceland Hikes Interest Rate To 18%

Extreme times call for extreme measures:



FT: Iceland’s central bank lifted interest rates on Tuesday from 12 per cent to 18 per cent on the orders of the International Monetary Fund, highlighting the dramatic impact the organisation will have on the country’s ability to control economic policy.

The move is an attempt to support the Icelandic krona, which has lost 70 per cent of its value during the crisis before trading in the currency halted. It is due to re-float within a matter of weeks, a development that is regarded as a key step in restoring Iceland’s international credibility.

For 18%, would you put your money in krona?

See also:

Hard Currency For Sale In Iceland

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.