Iceland welcomed back their soccer team with a chilling celebration after a wild run at Euro 2016

Most celebrations involve ear-splitting noise, but the celebration the Icelandic National Team received after arriving home from Euro 2016 yesterday in Reykjavik wasn’t nearly as loud, but was bone-chilling.

Thousands of people showed up to greet the Iceland’s national soccer team after their incredible run at Euro 2016. The darlings of the tournament advanced to the quarterfinals, drawing with Portugal and Hungary, as well as defeating Austria in the group stage, before defeating England in what will go down as one of the greatest upsets in the history of professional soccer.

Of course, all good things must end, as Iceland lost to host nation France 5-2 in a game that eliminated the Vikings. But they had already made their mark with their play, and a now-trademark celebration that they welcomed home their players with.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James makes and spends his millions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.