Icelandic TV announcer loses his mind celebrating Iceland's first-ever goal in a major international competition

Iceland made its first-ever appearance in an international soccer tournament on Tuesday, playing Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Group F of this year’s European Championship.

Early in the second half, Birkir Bjarnason slotted home a cross with a nifty little volley to tie things up against Portugal, marking the first major goal for the tiny Nordic nation.

Unsurprisingly, an Iceland TV announcer went absolutely bananas.

Here’s the goal (you’ll need volume if you want to hear the Icelandic commentator going nuts, which we highly recommend):

BIRKIR BJARNASON! BIRKIR BJARNASON! BIRKIR BJARNASON!

You don’t need to know a lick of Icelandic to appreciate this. Just phenomenal enthusiasm.

And this TV commentator wasn’t the only Iceland supporter fired up about the team’s result. Reykavik Grapevine, the country’s English-language magazine, treated followers to some excellent Iceland-themed tweets and burns throughout the match.

You can see the fear on our puny opposition’s faces. They know the Norse hellfire that awaits them. #Euro2016

— Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) June 14, 2016

AND NOW WE SMITE THEM INTO TINY PIECES OF DUST & DESTROY THEIR GOAL WITH A BALL SET ON FIRE BY OUR VOLCANIC THUNDER. #Euro2016 #ISL

— Reykjavík Grapevine (@rvkgrapevine) June 14, 2016

In all, Iceland and its fans are the early people’s champions of Euro 2016. They also have a decent shot to advance out of their group.

Iceland plays Hungary on Saturday, and you can be sure Reykavik Grapevine and at least one heavily caffeinated television broadcaster will be fired up for the match.

