16 Reasons To Move To Iceland Right Now

Photo: Patrick Gage via Flickr
Way back in heady days of 2009, Business Insider gave you 6 reasons to move to Iceland.Well, we actually spent some time there last month — and guess what!
You should still move.
In fact, there’s even more reasons now.
2 - It's a safe place. The country responded peacefully to an incredibly tough problem in 2008, with only a small amount of rioting.
3 - Instead, the nation attempted to hold their government and finance industries accountable, letting banks fail and putting their politicians on trial.
5 - And, while life is still tough for people, unemployment sat at a reasonable 6.1 per cent at the end of last year.
7 - The country has a thriving arts and culture scene, especially considering its just 300,000 people.
8 - And the government promotes this, even during the crisis — for example building the incredibly beautiful Harpa Concert Hall.
9 - The capital city, Reykjavik, is an exciting place, with lots of restaurants and bars open til 5am.
10 - And its not even that expensive anymore — the Krona is around the lowest it's been for 10 years. Think New York or London prices.
13 - But this natural beauty has more practical uses — 81% of the country's energy use comes from cheap, clean energy from domestic sources such as geothermal energy.
14 - Iceland has become the leading expert in harnessing geothermal energy. Countries such as China are queuing up to learn the skills.
