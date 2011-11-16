Here's What Europe Can Learn From The Icelandic Default Model

Today Iceland announced the launch of a new economic program.



The plan, announced by Minister of Economic Affairs Árni Páll Árnason, is designed to shift the country to supply-driven sustainable growth, with an improvement in investment opportunities and increased productivity.

Just three years ago the country was stuck in a deep financial crisis. The plan announced today shows just how much has changed.

So let’s take a look back at Iceland’s economic disaster and rebirth, and wonder, what are the lessons for the rest of Europe?

