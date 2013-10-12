Watch This Icelandic Highway Off-Ramp Turn Into A Pink Ribbon For Breast Cancer Awareness

Aaron Taube

As you might be aware, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, the Icelandic ad agency Brandenburg and the Icelandic Cancer Society painted a looping highway off-ramp to make it look like a pink ribbon, the international symbol of the fight against breast cancer.

Here’s what it looked like from overhead:

Iceland highway pink ribbonIcelandic Cancer Society

And here’s the short video of how they did it:

