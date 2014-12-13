Icebergs Are Now Floating Off The Coast Of South America

On December 5, 2014, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired this image of an unnamed iceberg in the South Atlantic Ocean. The berg, which started its journey somewhere around Antarctica, was spotted floating northeast of the southern tip of South America. It was less than 300 kilometers (180 miles) west of South Georgia Island.

NASA image by Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response. Caption by Kathryn Hansen.

Instrument(s): Aqua – MODIS

More from NASA Earth Observatory:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.