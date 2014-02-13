3,000 Flights Cancelled As Ice Storm Slams Southeast

A major ice storm is hitting the Southeast, and more than 3,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled, according to FlightAware.com. That includes over 65% of flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport, and home to the largest hub of Delta Airlines, which has cut service in half today.

The region expects freezing precipitation to continue through early Thursday morning. The rough weather will then move up the East Coast, the National Weather Service predicts.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Thursday have already been cancelled. Over 3,200 flights have been delayed today.

FlightAware’s Misery Map shows how cancellations and delays ripple across the country:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.