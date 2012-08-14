Immigration Agency Sees Spike In Sexual Harassment Claims Under Current Director

Janet Napolitano

Photo: AP

The number of non-sexual harassment claims filed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers jumped by 44 between 2009 and 2011. And the number of sexual harassment claims jumped by eight in the same time period, according to data exclusively obtained by the New York Post.



In addition, agency-wide claims of retaliation from supervisors after employees acted as whistleblowers jumped from 43 in 2009 to 63 in 2010. It spiked to 103 claims in 2011, the Post reported.

The statistics come on the heels of a lawsuit that claims Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano treated male employees poorly, the New York Post reported Friday.

James Hayes, a special agent in charge of New York City investigations for ICE, is claiming Napolitano promoted her female friend Dora Schriro, a New York City Department of Correction commissioner, ahead of him.

“Schriro was not as qualified for the position plaintiff had because of lack of federal law-enforcement experience,” Hayes claimed in his suit, according to the Post. “Schriro did have experience, however, working with Secretary Napolitano. Schriro enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the secretary.”

