ICE bars newly enrolled international students from entering the US if their classes will be online only

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Friday that international students who newly enrolled in classes after March 9 “will not be able to enter the U.S.” if all of their courses are online in the fall.

“Nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 per cent online,” the announcement stated.

This rule comes after the Trump administration rescinded an initial order, which banned international students from remaining in the US if their schools are “operating entirely online.”

The policy had appeared to allow students to stay if they took a combination of online and in-person classes. But limited information sowed confusion among universities, as they scurried to find ways to protect international students from potential deportation.

Harvard and MIT quickly filed a lawsuit against ICE over the new policy, garnering support from 200 universities. Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit addressed concerns for international students with time zone variations or with “unreliable or state-managed Internet connections.” The lawsuit cited examples of students in Syria, where there is an ongoing humanitarian crisis, or Ethiopia, where the government is known to suspend internet access on recurring occasions.

Seventeen states and DC had also filed a separate lawsuit against the policy, representing more than 370,000 international students at over 1,100 colleges in the combined regions, some who told Insider that the policy was unsettling and jeopardizing their futures.

ICE did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

