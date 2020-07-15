The ICE policy that would expel international students taking online classes is being rolled back

Anik Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images Harvard students on campus on July 8, 2020.

The Trump administration issued a directive on July 6, stating that international students attending schools operating entirely online may not remain in the US. Schools, according to the initial directive, were supposed to report their reopening plans by Wednesday.

But as of July 14, the White House rolled that directive back in a hearing before the judge in the Harvard and MIT lawsuit on July 14. The lawsuit was filed on July 8.

The rescinding of the directive comes after a week of nonstop backlash. In addition to Harvard and MIT, more than 200 additional universities filed similar lawsuits. On July 13, 17 states and the District of Columbia filed a separate lawsuit to block the same motion.

The multistate lawsuit represented over 370,000 international students at over 1,100 colleges, according to the filing. Those same students contributed roughly $US14.5 billion to the economy in 2019, according to the states and DC.

The initial ruling came as many campuses were announcing their virtual reopening plans, possibly in an effort to persuade colleges to reopen fully for the fall semester.

On July 7, Trump directly singled out Harvard’s plan to bring back 40% of undergraduates but to continue remote learning. “I think it’s ridiculous, I think it’s an easy way out and I think they ought to be ashamed of themselves, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.

In a news conference last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the initial ruling: “You don’t get a visa for taking online classes from, let’s say, University of Phoenix. So why would you if you were just taking online classes, generally?”

Students say the Trump administration’s initial anti-immigration stance has changed their “idealised vision” of the US, with one telling Insider’s Inyoung Choi she is considering transferring to another country. A new study by the National Foundation for American Policy found that enrollment of new international students at US universities is projected to decline this year by 63% to 98% – the lowest level since World War II.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.