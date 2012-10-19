Student Compares Toilet Water To Ice At Fast Food Joints, With Disturbing Results

A Florida student found that the ice at fast food restaurants is actually dirtier than the toilet water at the same establishment.



The student, 12-year-old Jasmine Roberts, hypothesized that the ice at fast food joints was probably dirtier than the toilets.

So she went to five fast food restaurants and collected samples.

She ordered cups of ice and put them in sterile beakers. She also went into bathrooms, flushed the toilet once, and collected a sample.

The findings were pretty disturbing.

“I found that 70-per cent of the time, the ice from the fast food restaurant’s contain more bacteria than the fast food restaurant’s toilet water,” Roberts told local station 10 News in Tampa.

How did that happen?

The reason that the bacteria was more prevalent in the ice could be that while toilets are cleaned regularly, ice machines are not.

Roberts’ findings could give one pause before ordering a fizzy drink at a fast food chain.

As for the star student, she placed first in the regional science fair and received $800.

