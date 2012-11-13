The Most Elaborate Ice Hotels Around The Globe

Photo: © Luc Rousseau via Hotel de Glace

Instead of letting snow and ice pile up outside, intrepid hoteliers in Norway, Sweden, Canada and Finland have all sought to make the best of the colder temps with a tourist attraction like no other — the ice hotel.But these vacation destinations are more than just big igloos. They have world-class restaurants, activities ranging from Northern Lights night-watching to husky snow sled rides, and toasty accommodations despite the 17-23 degree rooms.



Plus, they’re well-crafted. All the hotels feature intricate ice and snow sculptures and are built to last, with many standing well into the summer despite the warmer climate.

