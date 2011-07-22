IT'S UNBEARABLY HOT OUT: Cool Off On A Tour Of Sweden's Frosty Ice Hotel

Liz Weiss
Ice Bar 2

Photo: Courtesy of ICEHOTEL

With the relentless summer heat currently spreading across the Midwest and East Coast, there’s no better time to check into Sweden’s ICEHOTEL.ICEHOTEL, a hotel literally built of ice and snow, started out as a design project in Jukkasjärv, Sweden, 22 years ago. It was, of course, inspired by Sweden’s cold arctic climate and the majestic native Torne river.

The hotel’s out-of-this-world design has gained recognition from visitors around the globe and has spawned imitations in Norway, Romania, Canada, and Alaska.

Can’t make it to Sweden? Then blast your air conditioner and enjoy our tour of the original ICEHOTEL.

The main entrance

The main hall, complete with ice columns

There's even a chapel

Don't forget to stop by the original ABSOLUT ICEBAR

All the suites are different. Here are our favourites: Legacy of the River Suite

Royal Deluxe Suite

Dimensional Journey Suite

Bedtime story Suite

Midwinter's Night Suite

Art Deco Suite

L'Aquila Suite

Embrace of Life Suite

Sakai Suite

Retro Drive Suite

Ice Fishing Suite

Between Worlds Suite

Bubblesuite

Genesis Suite

The Dream Catcher Suite

Arktikos Suite

