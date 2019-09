Happy “Ice Friday,” America.

A winter storm passing through the western half of the country is bringing bitter temperatures not seen since the 1990s, which this mesmerizing map illustrates:

Slate’s Will Oremus tweeted an image with corresponding temperatures as of 10:15 EST. It looks like it has gotten colder since then:

