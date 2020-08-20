ICE is forcing Muslim detainees to eat pork, immigrant advocates allege

Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Foreign nationals at the Krome detention centre, where those with criminal records and deportation orders are often held, in Miami in September 2015. In the latest Trump administration effort to spotlight crimes committed by immigrants in the United States illegally, the head of the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, April 26, 2017, launched a new office to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants.

Muslim immigrants are being served pork at a US detention facility in Miami, Florida, forcing them to choose “between their faith and starvation,” advocates charged on Wednesday.

In an August 19 letter, immigrant advocate groups say they have received “alarming reports” that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its officers have been serving “pork or pork-based products to Muslim detainees” at its Krome Service Processing Centre in Miami, Florida.

“Muslim detainees have been forced to accept these meals,” the letter states, “because the religiously compliant or halal meals that ICE has served have been persistently rotten and expired.”

The letter, addressed to ICE and the US Department of Homeland Security, was signed by attorneys with Muslim Advocates, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and the Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding LLP.

“At least 2-3 times a week, the pre-plated meals unambiguously include pork,” the attorneys state. “Consequently, 2-3 times a week, Muslim detainees at Krome are forced to choose between faith and food.”

Complaints have been “wantonly ignored,” the letter asserts, with the facility’s chaplain reportedly dismissing their concerns (“It is what it is,” they said, per the letter).

The Krome Service Processing Centre is housed on a former military base and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, housed as many as 650 people, according to USA Today.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

