Remember The Oil Spike On January 28th? It Wasn't Just Egypt -- It Was A Goldman Trader's "Disorderly Trading" Too

ICE just issued a $40,500 fine against Goldman for causing 6 spikes in the price of oil.



A posting on the ICE website says:

On 28 January 2011 the Exchange’s monitoring detected six notable “price spikes” in the April11 Brent/WTI spread, between 14:26 hours and 14:31 hours UK time. These were investigated and found to be the result of a limit order and several large market orders placed in quick succession by a GSF trader…

The distorting price impact of the placement of such large orders in close proximity was not considered…

Having examined the instant messenger logs of the communication between the GSF trader and their client, the Committee found no evidence of intentional manipulation of the market; nevertheless it considered the breach to be of a serious nature.

The London-based Goldman trader placed a limit order and several large market orders placed in quick succession on January 28th, 2010, but since January 28th was a day of major turmoil in Egypt, headlines like this quickly followed: Oil spikes like an Egyptian and crude prices spike on Egypt worries.

What ICE found was that it wasn’t just Egypt. ICE found 6 notable price spikes and traced them back to a Goldman trader. He or she placed the trades on behalf of a client, and it caused a spike in the price of oil.

Interesting, Goldman has been accused of manipulating the price of oil before.

From the Huffington Post:

In May, Goldman predicted that oil prices would rise in May, potentially helping to fuel oil speculation, according to the Telegraph. On Bloomberg teleivision, Oppenheimer’s Fadel Gheit accused Goldman of manipulation, saying that by publishing research supportive of previous bets on oil prices rising, Goldman was creating what Gheit called a “self-fulfilling prophecy.”

