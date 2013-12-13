Terrifying Football-Sized Slices Of Ice Are Falling Off The Bank Of America Building In Manhattan

Jim Edwards / BI The big chill at Bank of America.

Slices of ice the size of footballs are again falling off the side of the Bank of America tower in Manhattan, and the building has put out barriers and warning signs on the sidewalk to help pedestrians avoid being hit.

It’s not a trivial matter: BofA Tower is, at 55 floors, 1,200-feet tall.

New York is currently in the midst of a cold snap following a brief snowstorm — and it has left everything covered in hard, brittle ice.

A source who works inside the BofA building told Business Insider that it’s slightly terrifying. The ice isn’t falling in the form of traditional, Christmassy icicles, but rather in “slices” or sheets. They’re big enough to cause injury, we’re told.

This happens every winter. The New York Times wrote in 2011:

Ice sheets the size of dinner plates slid off the Bank of America building at 42nd Street and Avenue of the Americas, a sleek glass tower whose top disappeared in fog. Chunks crashed against nearby buildings.

The site was clear of ice when we visited one recent evening, however:

