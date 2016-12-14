Scientists discovered 55 lakes in Eastern Antarctica that shouldn't have been there

Eastern Antarctica is considered to be the coldest place on Earth. So cold, that scientists expected its ice shelves were frozen solid and more stable against climbing global temperatures than Western Antarctica or Greenland. But new research published in the widely-esteemed journal Nature Climate Change has proven otherwise. If you want to learn more, lead scientists Jan Lenaerts and Stef Lhermitte break down the science in this educational blog post.

