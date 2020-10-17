Ice Cube defended working with Trump on his 'Platinum Plan' for Black Americans

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Ice Cube performs during 93.5 KDAY Presents 2019 Krush Groove Concert at The Forum on April 20, 2019 in Inglewood, California.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube responded to critics on Twitter condemned him out for working with President Donald Trump.

Writers Roxane Gay and Touré were among the personalities criticising Ice Cube for helping the president with his “Promise to Black America” initiative.

Ice Cube claimed that CNN had cancelled his interview with Chris Cuomo on Thursday night in light of the controversy. “It seems like they can’t handle the truth,” he said.

N.W.A rapper and actor Ice Cube defended his collaboration with the Trump administration following backlash online from prominent critics, saying that he worked with the president to help Black Americans.

After Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that Ice Cube had helped develop President Trump’s “Promise to Black America,” also called the “Platinum Plan,” a plan to increase wealth in Black communities, Twitter users, including celebrities, began to criticise the move.

The writer Roxane Gay suggested that the Trump administration paid Ice Cube, tweeting, “How… does the guy from NWA become MAGA?”

Good lord… how much are they paying Ice Cube??? How… does the guy from NWA become MAGA? — roxane gay (@rgay) October 14, 2020

Journalist and writer TourÃ© tweeted that Ice Cube was being “used” by the Trump administration for offering his guidance on the program. “Trump’s proven that he’s our enemy,” TourÃ© said, referencing Trump’s record with Black Americans.

If you trust a Black man who trusts Trump then you deserve the obvious oke-doke that’s coming. Trump’s proven that he’s our enemy. Never think he'll be there for us. How can Cube not see that he's being used? https://t.co/okQGNWQh1h — Touré (@Toure) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube has previously been an adamant critic of President Trump, The Los Angeles Times reported.

In a series of tweets, Ice Cube defended his choice to work with Trump, writing that every side of the political spectrum is the “Darkside” and saying he was not endorsing any candidate for president.

“They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Our justice is bipartisan.”

Ice Cube said that he advised Trump’s new platform on race using his Contract With Black America, an initiative he launched in July that’s meant encourage leaders to commit to addressing racial inequalities.

He also claimed that CNN had cancelled his interview with Chris Cuomo on Thursday night in light of the controversy. “It seems like they can’t handle the truth,” he said.

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

CNN has not commented on the cancellation and a representative for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ice Cube has faced backlash on Twitter in the past for spreading anti-Semitic memes and conspiracy theories. On June 6, he tweeted an anti-Semitic image and wrote, “F— THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL!”

