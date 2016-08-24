Ice Cube says he wants to make one more 'Friday' movie: 'We can do it right'

Rapper-actor Ice Cube has made it known that he’s got one more “Friday” left in him. But he wants to “do it right.”

The writer and star behind the classic 1995 comedy and its two sequels, “Next Friday” (2000) and “Friday After Next” (2002), announced on Twitter Monday that he’s talked to the studio that has made the films, New Line Cinema, and now the ball is in their court to make “Last Friday” — so long as it’s given the care it deserves.

We had a meeting. Can’t do Last Friday unless we can do it right. Ball is in New Line Cinema’s hands. Bat is in mine pic.twitter.com/IEL6QhOUqv

— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2016

The first “Friday” launched the career of Chris Tucker and made over $28.2 million worldwide on a $3.5 million budget. “Next Friday” did better with $59.8 million worldwide. “Friday After Next” sunk with a $33.5 million worldwide gross.

Together, they made Ice Cube one of the biggest musician-turned-actor stars ever, so it’s not surprising he might want to return to the franchise.

“Friday” has had the best shelf life of the three, a big reason being that Tucker left the franchise after the first one. But if Cube can get Tucker back, that could generate enough interest to make it a viable property once more for New Line.

Business Insider reached out to New Line for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.