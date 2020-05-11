An ice-cream shop had to close one day after reopening because customers ignored its social-distancing rules and even caused an employee to quit

Boston 25 News Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour asked people to place orders ahead when it reopened on Friday, but its owner said impatient customers did not follow the protocol and disrespected employees.

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, Massachusetts, closed one day after it reopened because customers ignored its social-distancing rules and disrespected employees, its owner said.

The ice-cream shop reopened on Friday and instructed customers to place orders an hour in advance. However, some showed up and wanted their orders immediately.

The store’s owner, Mark Lawrence, said on Facebook that impatient customers taking their frustrations out on staff members had cost him an employee.

“People have forgotten how to treat other human beings in the six or seven weeks that they have been confined to their homes,”Lawrence told Boston 25 News.

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour served some customers on Saturday. Lawrence said it was a success, as people followed the rules.

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour welcomed customers back on Friday. But the owner, Mark Lawrence, said on the store’s Facebook page that he was dismayed by their behaviour.

“As I turn the key in the lock tonight,” he said, “my thought is that we shall simply not open to the general public until something resembling normal returns.

“In 19 years of operation this is the lowest feeling I have ever felt, I will read all the posts and reply to them, but I lived it and can only imagine what awaits. We were overwhelmed, plain and simply.

“Regardless of peoples frustrations to take it out on a teenage girl is simply WRONG – it cost one of my best employees due to the rudeness directed at her tonight. So wrong in so many ways to treat a teenager with such disrespect no matter the circumstances.”

To keep employees and customers safe, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour had required orders to be placed an hour in advance for customers to collect.

However, Lawrence told Boston 25 News that customers didn’t listen and took their frustrations out on a teenage employee when the store got busy and their orders could not be fulfilled on the spot.

“One of my best workers quit yesterday at the end of her shift. She stuck it through her shift,” he said. “But the words she was called and the language, you wouldn’t even say in a men’s locker room. And to say it to a 17-year-old kid, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

The ice-cream store was testing a new way of serving people during the pandemic. While it was allowed to open under restaurant guidelines, Lawrence wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone, he told Boston 25 News.

“Now I open the doors to a whole new world, with gloves and masks, and we’re running around like chickens, but people are like, ‘Where’s my ice cream?’ I’m not a trauma centre; it’s ice cream!” he said.

Lawrence added: “People have forgotten how to treat other human beings in the six or seven weeks that they have been confined to their homes. They have no clue how to respect other human beings.”

Lawrence’s post about customers causing chaos was shared widely and garnered support for the small business. He said the shop served some customers on Saturday, which was a sweet success.

In an update on the ice-cream store’s Facebook page early Sunday, he wrote: “People placed their orders an hour or more (some, a day before) prior to their pick up time. They followed the rules and it worked. There were minimal people just pulling up and expecting to be served immediately, they chose to place an order and return or sit and wait.”

He said the shop would “continue to tweak our efforts” and thanked everyone for “the incredible outpouring of love.”

