Texans say summer without Blue Bell is basically summer without any ice cream at all

Brittany Fowler

A month ago, Blue Bell Creameries issued a voluntary recall on all its products after a Listeria outbreak — and freezer shelves are still void of the brand.

The “situation” is being felt hardest in the company’s home state of Texas.

You see, for many Texans, Blue Bell isn’t just a brand of ice cream, it’s the only brand of ice cream. 

While it’s only sold in about 30% of grocery stores throughout the country, Blue Bell has built a loyal fan base. Based in Brenham, Texas, the company ranks among the top three best-selling ice cream brands in the country. 

Mix loyalty with popularity, and you get a Twitter explosion over the recall. 