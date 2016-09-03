We tested Walmart's ice cream sandwiches that supposedly don't melt and were mystified by the results

Two years ago, someone accidentally left a Walmart ice cream sandwich outside for 12 hours. When they realised their mistake, they found that the ice cream sandwich didn’t melt and was still intact. We put this claim to the test and left a Walmart ice cream sandwich out in 90-degree weather for half an hour. The results surprised us.

