Check Out This Revealing Video Of Android's Next Big Operating System In Action

Google’s next mobile operating system, Android Ice Cream Sandwich, won’t launch for at least another couple months, so why did one guy find the new OS on a Samsung Nexus S he bought on eBay?



Engadget posted of a video of the new operating system in action, but before anybody could ask the lucky guy any more questions, his phone was remote wiped by the forces that be.

So we’re left with the video of Ice Cream Sandwich, which includes a slick new multitasking screen, a souped up lock screen with instant camera access, and some other pleasant aesthetic upgrades.

Check out the video below:

