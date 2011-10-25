Google's Ice Cream Sandwich Might Flip Console Gaming On Its Head

Google’s latest Android operating system, 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, will support USB game controllers and HDMI output, Phandroid reports.



While the first Ice Cream Sandwich device, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, won’t support HDMI, most current and upcoming Android devices do.

This means that you’ll be able to plug a controller into your Android phone, then plug the phone into your TV (or use DLNA streaming over the air) for gaming.

While the Android Market doesn’t yet boast the best selection of games, this new feature will enable casual gamers to get their fix without paying hundreds for a big gaming console.

Android 3.0 Honeycomb also boasts this feature, but there are barely any great games designed for it. In order to use controllers, you’ll need a USB-to-microUSB dongle.

On the flip side, maybe consoles will just keep getting smaller and/or more cloud-oriented.

See below for a screenshot of how controller setup will look inside Android:

Photo: via Phandroid

