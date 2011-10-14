WATCH: A Giant Ice Cream Sandwich Arrives At The Google Campus

Check out this video of Googlers setting up a statue in honour of Ice Cream Sandwich, the newest release of the Android mobile operating system.



The video description on YouTube includes an enigmatic event invitation — it reads: “Live: YouTube.com/Android, 10/19/11, 10AM, Hong Kong Time (HKT).”

That date and time translates to 10 PM on 10/18 for us in the Eastern time zone, so we’ll be checking it the YouTube channel then.

