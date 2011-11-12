This Guy Just Exposed A Major Security Flaw In Ice Cream Sandwich

One of the key features of Android Ice Cream Sandwich that Google showed off last much was a new facial recognition technology that unlocks your phone when it sees your face.



But it looks like that security feature can easily be tricked with a photograph.

TNW dug up this video where an Android developer was able to use a photo of himself on a Samsung Galaxy Note to successfully unlock the phone. While face unlock sounds cool, it doesn’t do much good if it can be tricked so easily. It may be best to stick with the old-fashioned unlock code.

Check out the video of below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.