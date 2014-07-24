Mum Says Her Son Left A Wal-Mart Ice Cream Sandwich Outside For 12 Hours --  And It Didn't Melt

A Cincinnati mother is concerned that the Wal-Mart ice cream sandwiches she bought for her family aren’t melting in the summer heat.

Christie Watson told local news station WCPO she was shocked upon finding a nearly intact ice cream sandwich her son had left outside for 12 hours.

Temperatures are topping 80 degrees in Cincinnati this week.

Intrigued, Watson left another one of the sandwiches outside for 12 hours — and found that the ice cream had barely melted.

“I thought to myself: what am I feeding to my children?” Watson said.

WCPO did a similar test and left Wal-Mart Great Value brand ice cream sandwiches, Klondike bars, and a cup of Haagen-Dasz outside in the hot sun for 30 minutes.

“The Walmart sandwich, though it melted a bit, remained the most solid in appearance, and still looked like a sandwich,” the station reports.

Here’s what the sandwich looks like after several hours.

“Ice cream melts based on the ingredients, including cream,” Danit Marquardt, a Wal-Mart spokesperson, told Business Insider. “Ice cream with more cream will generally melt at a slower rate, which is the case with our Great Value ice cream sandwiches. “

“In the frozen aisles, Great Value ice cream sandwiches are one of the top sellers, and we are glad to be able to offer a great treat that families love,” Marquardt said.

According to Wal-Mart’s website, the ice cream sandwiches contain milk, cream, buttermilk, sugar, whey, and corn syrup.

It also contains “1% or less of mono-and diglycerides, vanilla extract, guar gum, calcium sulfate, carob bean gum, cellulose gum, carrageenan, artificial flavour, and annatto for colour.”

Ice cream that doesn’t melt has gone mainstream before.

In 2009, Cold-Stone Creamery introduced a “no-drip” creamy treat. The ice cream used the same food starch found in Jell-O pudding.

“The modified food starch that sets instant pudding caused the resulting blend to gel rather than liquefy,” New York Magazine reported at the time.

