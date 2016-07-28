10 different kinds of ice cream that are popular around the world

Herrine Ro

We may all scream for ice cream, but countries around the world prefer different versions of the frozen dessert.

From Japanese mochi, which has a doughy exterior, to Turkey’s dondurma, which is eaten with a knife and fork,
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts broke down the various kinds of frozen treats found all over the world.

Ice cream infographicFairmont Hotels and Resorts
Ice cream infographicFairmont Hotels and Resorts
Ice cream infographicFairmont Hotels and Resorts

