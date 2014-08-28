The Meme That Has People Dumping Ice Water On Themselves Has Raised Nearly $US100 Million To Fight ALS

Screenshot Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos completes the Ice Bucket Challenge.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, people have been dumping buckets of ice water on their heads in Facebook videos and nominating their friends to do the same. They’re doing it to raise awareness (and money) for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Though the meme has had its share of naysayers, the ALS Association announced Wednesday that it’s received an incredible $US94.3 million since July 29. For perspective, the ASL Association raised just $US2.7 million in the same timeframe last year — from July 29 to August 27. The ALS Association’s donations have come from existing donors and 2.1 million new ones, the ASL Association said in a press release.

From the press release:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.