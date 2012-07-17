'Ice Age' Unravels Spider-Man's Web—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Fox

It was a quiet box-office weekend with only one big release in a fourth instalment of the “Ice Age” kid flick.There weren’t many surprises as films didn’t move far down the chart in the top 10.



“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” saw the biggest drop this week, which was expected as most of its demographic is the same as the new “Ice Age” film.

Out of the top 10 this week is Woody Allen‘s rom-com “To Rome with Love.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.