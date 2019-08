Icaros is a Superman-style workout which combines exercise with VR gaming.

The product is designed to give you a full-body workout, which works using a gyroscopic design.

The player lies in a horizontal position to control the movement of the device. It costs around £6,500 and it was showcased at CES 2017.



Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.