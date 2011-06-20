Get Ready For .Car, .Sports And .Porn Domain Names

ICANN, the body that regulates these things, has approved new top-level domains.



What this means is that you will see domain names that can be .anything instead of just .com, .net, .org etc. Of course creating or buying new TLDs won’t be free.

The sky is the limit here. We’ll probably see big brands get their own (.coke, .ford, etc.) and also categories like .cars, .sports, and probably .porn.

(Via CircleID)

Don’t Miss: The Most Expensive Domain Names Of All Time →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.