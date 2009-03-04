Icahn's Lieutenant Scooping Up More Lionsgate Stock

Carl Icahn’s former CIO, Mark Rachesky, who had been buying shares of Lionsgate stock to keep up with his ex-boss, now owns 19 per cent of the independent studio.



That’s 4% more than Icahn, whose stake has stayed at just under 15% since last week. Rachesky, meanwhile, bought 700,000 more shares yesterday.

So, between the two of them, they’ve got a roughly 34 per cent stake in Lionsgate. That’s enough for Lionsgate’s execs to be worried, if they’re not already.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.