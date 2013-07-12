ICAHN: I'm Going To Have A Higher Dell Offer Tomorrow

Never, ever to be daunted, Carl Icahn is on Bloomberg TV right now talking about his attempt to buy Dell, and says he’ll go to shareholders with a higher offer tomorrow.



This week Institutional Shareholder Services, a shareholder advisory board, recommended that Dell shareholders spurn Icahn’s deal in favour of the deal put together by Dell founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake.

More on this to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.