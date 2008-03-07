Icahn Ups Moto Stake, mobile phone Spinoff Imminent?

Investor/agitator Carl Icahn has increased his position in Motorola (MOT) to 6.3% of the company — up from 5% a month ago.
Next steps: Another proxy battle as Icahn tries to install directors on Motorola’s board, and a possible sale or spinoff of the company’s troubled, money-losing mobile phone division.
