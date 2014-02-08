Carl Icahn Tweets His Love For Apple's $US14 Billion Stock Buyback

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is showing his love and appreciation for Apple CEO Tim Cook, and the $14 billion worth of stock the company just bought back.

Icahn has been buying up Apple stock for months now, building a position, and he’s been loud about how he thinks the company should be using its cash to buy back stock. Of course, that pumps up the stock price, and make shareholders (like him) wealthier.

So of course, Icahn is happy about the $US14 billion news, and tweeted as much Friday afternoon.

$GOOG @ 19×2014 est operating profit. At same multiple $AAPL=$1,245 per share. Ridiculous. Keep buying Tim! You still have $US145 billion cash

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) February 7, 2014

There are tons of people that disagree with Icahn, of course. They believe, as our Jay Yarow writes, that the only thing that will truly help Apple’s stock price is growth.

Icahn addressed that in a Tweet too (sort of).

Tim Cook again confirms $AAPL will launch new products in new categories (plural) this year. Wall Street apparently still not listening.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) February 7, 2014

Icahn thinks Apple can do it all, apparently. We’ll see how that works out, but now we’re just enjoying all the love floating around.

