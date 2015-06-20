ICAHN TO TRUMP: Thanks, but no.

On Thursday presidential candidate Donald Trump told the world that he would “love” to have Carl Icahn as Treasury Secretary in a Trump administration.

And on Friday, the billionaire investor responded on his website, Shareholders Square Table.

Sadly, he politely declined, saying that he simply does “not get up early enough in the morning to accept this opportunity.”

However, he did applaud Trump for speaking out about “a big fat bubble” coming up in the stock market. So they will always have that.

Here’s the full statement:

I was extremely surprised to learn that Donald was running for President and even more surprised that he stated he would make me Secretary of Treasury. I am flattered but do not get up early enough in the morning to accept this opportunity. There are others much more knowledgeable than I concerning Presidential elections. I will therefore decline to opine on his chances. But I am knowledgeable concerning markets and believe Donald is completely correct to be concerned that we have “a big fat bubble coming up. We have artificially induced low interest rates.” I personally believe we are sailing in dangerous unchartered waters. I can only hope we get to shore safely. Never in the history of the Federal Reserve have interest rates been artificially held down for so long at the extremely low rates existing today. I applaud Donald for speaking out on this issue — more people should.

