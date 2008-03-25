Icahn To Motorola: No Deal! (MOT)

More drama in Carl Icahn’s bid to shake things up at troubled mobile phone maker Motorola: He’s rejected an offer for two seats on the company’s board, the WSJ reports.



Why? He’s looking to get four seats filled, not two. And Motorola (MOT) insisted that Icahn fund manager Keith Meister — one of the four names Icahn had floated — doesn’t get a seat. Icahn told the Journal that Motorola’s offer is “intolerable and reprehensible.”

Meanwhile, Icahn is suing Motorola for access to internal documents. Motorola tells the WSJ that they offered Icahn access to information if he signed a non-disclosure agreement, but Icahn declined. Icahn “instead seeks to create further unnecessary distraction,” a Motorola rep tells the WSJ by email.

Icahn? Distraction? Never…

