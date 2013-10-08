Icahn Tweets A New Investment In An Energy Company And The Stock Is Surging

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a big investment over Twitter in Talisman Energy and the stock is going nuts in after-hours trading.

Shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock were last trading up around 13%.

According to a securites filing with the SEC, Icahn bought 61,554,602 shares, or a 5.97% stake, in Talisman Energy for $US277 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.