Icahn Sues Motorola, Pushes Board Picks

The next stop for the Carl Icahn-Motorola (MOT) circus: A Delaware courtroom, where the billionaire investor has sued the struggling mobile phone maker for access to company documents.



Specifically, Icahn wants access to notes from board and committee meetings relating to the selection of Motorola’s senior officers, the prospects for its mobile phone business and any potential spinoffs, as well as information about use of corporate planes.

Icahn also says, via press release (and not via his blog) that he’ll be mailing out his proxy statement to shareholders “shortly,” urging them to vote to add Frank Biondi, Jr., William Hambrecht, Lionel Kimerling and Keith Meister to Motorola’s board. Last year, Icahn tried — and failed — to get himself voted onto the board.

