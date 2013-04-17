ICAHN: 'I Have Retained Absolute Right To Conduct Proxy Fight At Dell'

Julia La Roche

Reuters/ Chip EastCarl Icahn has released a statement saying that he retains absolute right to conduct proxy fight at Dell, Bloomberg News reported.  

“I have refused to take a $25 million expense reimbursement from Dell as the price of giving up a proxy fight. In addition, I want to make it very clear that I have retained absolute right to conduct proxy fight at Dell, the billionaire investor said in a statement via @ReutersBiz.

He also sees “meaningful” talks with other Dell shareholders, according to Bloomberg. 

Earlier today, a special committee of Dell’s board said in a securities filing that Icahn agreed not to acquire more than 10% of the company ownership. 

