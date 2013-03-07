REPORT: Carl Icahn Is Snapping Up A BIG Position In Dell, And Will Oppose The Buyout Deal

Julia La Roche
Carl Icahn

Photo: Getty

CNBC’s David Faber reports that billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is amassing a huge position in Dell.  According to CNBC, citing unnamed trading sources, Icahn is said to have as much as a 100 million share position, or about a 6% stake.

He’s expected to file a 13D form, CNBC reported.

He is likely to oppose the Dell deal, according to CNBC.

He has also spoken to Dell’s special committee urging them to pursue a leveraged recap and pay a special dividend, CNBC reported citing their unnamed sources. 

The stock was last trading up about 1%.

