REPORT: Carl Icahn Is Snapping Up A BIG Position In Dell, And Will Oppose The Buyout Deal

Photo: Getty

CNBC’s David Faber reports that billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is amassing a huge position in Dell. According to CNBC, citing unnamed trading sources, Icahn is said to have as much as a 100 million share position, or about a 6% stake.



He’s expected to file a 13D form, CNBC reported.

He is likely to oppose the Dell deal, according to CNBC.

He has also spoken to Dell’s special committee urging them to pursue a leveraged recap and pay a special dividend, CNBC reported citing their unnamed sources.

The stock was last trading up about 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.