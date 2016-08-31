ICAHN: Ackman should feel 'boxed in' on Herbalife

The billionaire bickering continues.

Carl Icahn spoke to CNBC on Tuesday, and carried on his war of words with rival hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

“If anyone should feel boxed in, it’s Ackman,” Icahn just told CNBC.com.

Ackman and Icahn have long feuded over Herbalife, with Ackman holding a big short position and Icahn taking the opposite side of the trade.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Icahn was discussing selling his shares in Herbalife. That report sent Herbalife shares falling.

Ackman then went on CNBC, saying he thought Icahn “knows that this thing is toast.”

Later that day, Icahn surprised markets, upping his stake in Herbalife by buying 2.3 million shares. He also clarified that he hadn’t given a sell order on his shares.

In his interview with CNBC Tuesday, Icahn suggested that Herbalife was in a strange position, having so many shares sold short.

“I don’t believe any professional short-sellers would ever take a position in a company with these numbers,” he said. “As the old saying goes, fools will go where angels fear to tread.”

For the full article, read the CNBC article >>

