Carl Icahn has accumulated a small — 0.6% — stake in NYC-based video game maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). This is the second time Carl has take a position in TTWO, notes TheStreet.com; he previously owned a 1.1% stake in the company in 2006, and sold it prior to the departure of the company’s old management.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.